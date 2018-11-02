Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vigilance probe is politically motivated, says Chennithala

It was the UDF cabinet that decided to give two acres of land at Nettukalthery Open Prison to Chinthalaya Vidyalaya on lease. 

Published: 02nd November 2018 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a Vigilance probe against him in the Nettukalthery land issue to exact revenge for exposing the brewery scam, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said. If the Chief Minister thinks he can silence critics with such steps, he is living in a fool’s paradise, Chennithala said adding the Left Government is trying to intimidate him with a Vigilance probe over a Cabinet decision taken by the previous UDF Government. 

“The public will realise the ulterior motive behind an investigation against the-then home minister. Pinarayi should not be under the impression that he can silence me with such steps. Let him prove there was corruption behind the deal,” the Opposition leader said in a statement here. 
He further pointed out that the land was given on lease as per the rules only. 

All procedures were completed and the Law Department had issued clearance for the transfer. Land was sanctioned for a common purpose - like education which is beneficial to the public - using the special powers vested with the government as per the Land Assignment Rules. It is not like sanctioning 10 acres of Kinfra land for setting up a brewery. Two acres of land was sanctioned on lease with strict conditions. 

Also, other than taking the decision, land was not given. Later in 2016, the Pinarayi Government cancelled the decision. If there were irregularities in the decision, a case should have been registered then. Now there are political reasons behind digging it out after two years, Chennithala alleged. 

TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Ramesh Chennithala

