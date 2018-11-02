When it bled blue

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Everyone was bleeding blue. A sportive spirit had set in and the area was cloaked in a rare blue spell, where every cricket enthusiast eagerly waited to trumpet the win of India at the ODI series. The festive mood had been on for the past several days. As the D-Day arrived, the cricket enthusiasts from across the state and outside made a beeline to the Sports Hub where the fifth and the final ODI was to be played by India and West Indies.

Though the sky threatened to open up anytime, the spirit was not doused and the fans hoped the weather will hold good. And it did. For the countless who thronged the stadium, cricket was not a sport, but an emotion.

Fans who gathered to watch the match

It was the second international match the Sports Hub was hosting and the overjoyed fans arrived sporting the iconic blue jerseys and painting their face and waving India’s flag. The area was peppered with hawkers selling cricketing paraphernalia, infusing a celebratory air into the mix. Some two kilometres off the venue, the thoroughfare was dotted with vendors selling jerseys of Indian cricketers, caps, Indian flags, wristbands and headbands among other cricketing paraphernalia.

“We hope to turn the stadium into a sea of blue,” says an excited Pranav P who had pitched a tent to sell jerseys. Pranav was part of the team of 10 cricketing enthusiasts who had arrived from Chirayinkeezhu. High on cricket and all animated and enthused about the possible win India can strike, this graphic designer was at the venue not just as a spectator, but to add to the merrymaking by selling jerseys. “We arrived early morning, at 5:30 to be precise. We were the first to arrive,” says Pranav.

“All we want to do is to encourage our players as the stadium gets steeped in blue. And that is why we bought in these jerseys,” he adds. The demand is mostly for the jerseys of Kohli and Rohit Sharma. “We will win, no matter what. All these days we had a good weather and look at that,” sighs Vineesh V N. “But whatever the weather may be, we will win the cup,” he declares. The duo is the members of a cricket club ‘Golden Eagle’ at Chirayinkeezhu.

The youngsters are equally excited and the area was teeming with young cricket enthusiasts. That the city is playing host to international cricket has renewed hopes that the stadium could one day become a major sought after one in the cricket map. “It is something we have been waiting for. The excitement is at its peak,” says Rahul R Kurup, an engineering graduate. Rahul, who had arrived with his friends, was elated.

“If we go with the decision of developing the Sports Hub as one solely dedicated for cricket and choose Kochi as the major venue for football, then it can do oodles for the sport. It can give a good exposure to students. The budding cricket talents get to learn a lot when ours turn into a major venue for international cricket,” he adds.

For Ansar Kallungal, who touched down at Malappuram yesterday from abroad, there was no question he would miss the match. “I arrived yesterday. And now I am here. I have been to several international matches. That our state gets to host the match is indeed a matter of pride for us,” he adds, after getting his bald head painted in varied shades to show support to the India

“Cricket is not much popular here. I hope if regular matches are conducted, the spirit of cricket will develop here and that we will get more players. The ultimate aim is to have a few players from our state in the Indian team,” he adds.

Tight security

Around 1,500 personnel were deployed at the Greenfield Stadium to arrange security for the people who came to watch the match. “It is indeed a difficult task to manage fans. The mind of a cricket fan is unpredictable. The biggest headache is to manage young fans that they lean against barricades separating the entry and exit to click pictures,” said Rahul KR a member of Special Armed Police (SAP).

While ensuring security for the spectators, fans among the police officers like George K is worried about missing the match. “I’m a big fan of Virat Kohli. I don’t want to miss the match, but duty first right? We have tightened the security. No person without a duty pass, including police officers can go inside the stadium. Our duty time is from 10 am to 10 pm. We will be the last ones to leave,” said George of SAP.