Beckoning tourists to God’s Own Country through sounds

Jishnu, the founder of Artistory Media Labs and his team partnered with Kerala Tourism and Stark Agency for the promotional video.

Kerala Tourism

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Idukki has always enchanted visitors with its breathtaking beauty. Cashing in on that charm is Jishnu Vediyoor’s recent music video ‘#FollowThe Sound’ which is an orchestrated tribute on the occasion of Kerala Piravi composed using only native musical instruments.  
The video only encompasses native musical instruments such as ‘kurumkuzhal’, ‘edakka’, ‘ilathalam’, ‘thudi’, and two types of chenda-’Valam thala’ and ‘idam thala’.

The focus of the video is on the sound. It is an open invitation to viewers to come and explore the rich soundscape and musical tradition of Kerala. 
 “We wanted to focus more on the audio than the visual scenes which is very obvious in the video. Every state has its unique culture which is why we decided to incorporate native instruments in the video,” said Alen Tom, the brainchild behind the concept and lyrics. 

The three-minute video shows a tourist who is enthralled by the sound and beauty of Kerala. She finds her rhythm in Kerala. On her journey she comes across a group of instrument players and musicians. “As the main focus was tourism, we wanted the video to be different. We did not use any traditional classical dance forms like Kathakali, Bharatnatyam since we wanted to be unique. People are so used to seeing these cultural forms which is why we didn’t want to promote the dances of Kerala. Since tourists won’t be able to understand the language, we used minimum lyrics,” said Jishnu.

The video is produced by Jishnu and directed by Nikhil Kuttigal. Jimshi Khalid is the director of production, while Leo Tom is the man behind the music. Reshmi Satheesh sang for the video while the concept and lyrics are by Alen Tom. Binu Nepolean is the editor and graphics by Sane Antony. Sreejith K Soman is the photographer. The music video has already received a good response. The Artistory team is working on their next project with Kerala Tourism which will be also based on the theme of sound using electronic and native musical instruments. 

A year since its inception, the Artistory Media Labs has been making unique contributions in digital marketing. 

“I ran a YouTube channel initially where I used to interview artists. My concept about art is not limited to fine arts itself, so I formed a group of like-minded people who were innovative and knew how to produce interesting content for people.” 

