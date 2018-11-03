Green cops on a mission 

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A black fly with silver wings flits about, before resting on the leaves of the brinjal plant. “Now that is dangerous,” said R Raveendran, as he points to the fruit fly, a ‘Kayeecha’, and informs the policemen who are listening raptly to the national award-winning farmer.

Here, the cops start their day on a green note. Lying cheek by jowl to the police station is a verdant green blanket. In the past few weeks, the premises of the Janamaithri Police Station, Medical College, have received an iridescent green touch, with the cops deciding to hone their farming skills. Tiny blue globules have risen out of the flowers in the brinjal plant while the tomato plant and string beans have flowered.

The cops are on a green, organic mission, turning their station into a farming wonderland. In 100 grow bags, vegetables such as lady’s finger, various varieties of tomato, string beans, chili, amaranthus, cucumber, and brinjal are being grown, arguably the first police station in the city to do so. The farmland is being arranged under the expert guidance of Raveendran, who lives in Ulloor.

The idea is to change the concept of the police station and turn it into a more welcoming place to the public. “We have just started. Everything is being done the organic way. We intend to expand and delve more into farming,” said P Harilal, SI, Law and Order. “This is also being done as part of implementing Green Protocol in the station. In fact, many police officers are involved in farming at their homes. The only issue here is that we don’t have space. We thought of rooftop farming, but that had to be dropped. And so we set up the plants in the premises,” he said. “The idea is to create a homely atmosphere here. And to inspire more people to take up farming,” said, P Reghunathan Nair, one of the coordinators of Janamaithri Suraksha Samithi.

The 65 cops of the station are ardently involved in taking care of the plants. “Having such a green canopy is a great way to relieve tension. Whenever we get time, we go and tend to the plants,” said Nazim A, CPO.

Raveendran visits the station on a regular basis. “I have been to several places, but the unity and enthusiasm amongst the policemen to undertake farming is unparalleled. They are so eager to concoct a farmland here,” says Raveendran.