Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Green cops on a mission 

A black fly with silver wings flits about, before resting on the leaves of the brinjal plant.

Published: 03rd November 2018 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

P Harilal, SI, Law and Order, and farming enthusiast R Raveendran checking out the plants at the vegetable farm set up in the Janamaitri Police Station, Medical College B P Deepu

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A black fly with silver wings flits about, before resting on the leaves of the brinjal plant. “Now that is dangerous,” said R Raveendran, as he points to the fruit fly, a ‘Kayeecha’, and informs the policemen who are listening raptly to the national award-winning farmer.

Here, the cops start their day on a green note. Lying cheek by jowl to the police station is a verdant green blanket. In the past few weeks, the premises of the Janamaithri Police Station, Medical College, have received an iridescent green touch, with the cops deciding to hone their farming skills. Tiny blue globules have risen out of the flowers in the brinjal plant while the tomato plant and string beans have flowered.
The cops are on a green, organic mission, turning their station into a farming wonderland. In 100 grow bags, vegetables such as lady’s finger, various varieties of tomato, string beans, chili, amaranthus, cucumber, and brinjal are being grown, arguably the first police station in the city to do so. The farmland is being arranged under the expert guidance of Raveendran, who lives in Ulloor.

The idea is to change the concept of the police station and turn it into a more welcoming place to the public. “We have just started. Everything is being done the organic way. We intend to expand and delve more into farming,” said P Harilal, SI, Law and Order. “This is also being done as part of implementing Green Protocol in the station. In fact, many police officers are involved in farming at their homes. The only issue here is that we don’t have space. We thought of rooftop farming, but that had to be dropped. And so we set up the plants in the premises,” he said. “The idea is to create a homely atmosphere here. And to inspire more people to take up farming,” said, P Reghunathan Nair, one of the coordinators of Janamaithri Suraksha Samithi. 

The 65 cops of the station are ardently involved in taking care of the plants. “Having such a green canopy is a great way to relieve tension. Whenever we get time, we go and tend to the plants,” said Nazim A, CPO. 

Raveendran visits the station on a regular basis. “I have been to several places, but the unity and enthusiasm amongst the policemen to undertake farming is unparalleled. They are so eager to concoct a farmland here,” says Raveendran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Green cops fruit fly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp