IPS Association flays bid to target officers on religious lines

Published: 03rd November 2018 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IPS Association on Friday came down heavily on attempts to intimidate certain senior police officers by various political leaders and organisations involved in Sabarimala agitation. 

In a statement, the Association warned that “undemocratic and sub-standard attacks on professional and senior officers will lead to sheer lawlessness”.

IGs Manoj Abraham and S Sreejith have been particularly singled out and abused online by hate-mongers, who have accused them of being responsible for police action on the agitators at Pampa and Nilakkal, said the Association, adding that several people were arrested for abusing the officers, especially Manoj, via online.

Denouncing these incidents, the IPS Association said attacks on the officers on the basis of their religious affiliations is aimed at creating fissures in the police department.

“Vile language has been used against police officers. Attacks based on religious lines are aimed at wedging a divide in the force’s ranks and threaten the institution of policing, which is based on the principles of professionalism and impartiality,” the statement said.

Pampa IPS Association

