Kudumbashree registers good sales during India vs West Indies match

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the ODI ending early with the Indian team trouncing the West Indies team within hours of the start of the match, the women chefs of Kudumbashree who concocted a grand feast for the cricket enthusiasts are on a high. The food prepared by the women was sold in no time and the womenfolk were able to get sales worth Rs 4 lakhs.

“The food, which was prepared for 7000 people, sold like hot cakes. Hundreds of people teamed up at out stalls right from the morning. More than three thousand biriyanis could be sold even before afternoon. Even the beverages were sold,” the organisation has said in its statement. Last time, during the T20 match, the Kudumbashree could register over Rs. 3.5 lakhs sales.

In all, 25 varieties of dishes were made available at the Sports Hub, which played host to the fifth and final ODI of India vs West Indies. A variety of dishes including snacks, briyani, fried rice, Chapathi, sandwich, and several varieties of payasam were up for sale at the eleven counters set up in the stadium. The best units under the district mission of the Kudumbashree were selected to prepare the food.