Livelihood development​ package in December

 State Planning Board will formulate a livelihood development package by December-end.

Published: 03rd November 2018 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Planning Board will formulate a livelihood development package by December-end. The decision was taken at a two-day conference on livelihood development attended by ministers, senior officials and LSG representatives.

LSG Minister A C Moideen, who presided over the meet on Thursday, mooted the participation of cooperation sector in developing livelihood projects. LSG Secretary TK Jose, MGNREGS director Divya S Iyer and Kudumbashree executive director S Harikishore presented papers. 
T K Jose spoke on the marketing strategies for value-added products from coconut.

Divya S Iyer elaborated on the coordination between MGNREGS and sectors like agriculture, irrigation, animal husbandry and fisheries. Harikishore explained the proposed livelihood development schemes of the Kudumbashree. Planning Board member B Ekbal preside dove the valedictory.

TAGS
livelihood development package MGNREGS

