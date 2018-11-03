Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

National Heart Failure Registry likely next month

It was last month that SCTIMST was selected as a Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence in HF by the Indian Council for Medical Research.

Published: 03rd November 2018 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

heart, doctor, medicine, cardio,

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A first-of-its-kind study on the nationwide heart failure (HF) pattern carried out by Thiruvananthapuram-based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) is likely to begin in December. 

The National HF Registry, a collective effort of nine premier institutes in cardiology treatment and research, will cover 51 hospitals spread across the country. It is understood that along with the preparation of the registry, the socioeconomic impact of HF on people will also be examined for the first time.  

“The plan was to start the work of the registry in November. But now we have decided to postpone the same as we need time to develop a special software for entering data collected from patients,” said Dr Harikrishnan S, Professor of Cardiology at SCTIMST. 

According to him, the other two factors that prompted the SCTIMST to postpone the works of the registry were the delay in clearance from the ethics committees of respective hospitals and modifications that were made to the protocol. 

“The hospitals that expressed its interest in associating with the registry should get the nod of its ethics committee for the same. But till now, only 32 hospitals had received the clearance. Also, as modifications were made to the protocol we have to duly inform the same to the hospitals,” said Harikrishnan. 

Meanwhile, officers privy to the development said that a registry of this kind is the need of the hour as cardiovascular diseases are on the rise in the country. Citing a Lancet report, “The changing patterns of cardiovascular diseases and their risk factors in the states of India: the Global Burden of Disease Study 1990–2016”, an officer said: “Prevalent cases of cardiovascular diseases increased in India from 25.7 million in 1990 to 54.5 million in 2016. A subsequent spike in deaths has also been found: from 1.3 million in 1990 to 2.8 million in 2016. Thus the said registry could help to map the disease burden.” 

“In Kerala, heart attack is the leading cause of HF, followed by rheumatic heart disease and dilated cardiomyopathy. But  there have not been any major studies in this regard at the national level. With such a registry in place the authorities concerned could initiate necessary policy changes so as to ensure effective intervention,” said Harikrishnan. 

It is said that along with the preparation of the registry, some 20 sub-studies including the socioeconomic impact of HF, effects of iron supplementation in preventing HF and others will be carried out. 
The registry, as well as the studies, will be guided by institutes including All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and  Research Centre - Ahmadabad, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research - Bangalore, and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research - Chandigarh.

It was last month that SCTIMST was selected as a Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence in HF by the Indian Council for Medical Research.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Heart Failure Registry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp