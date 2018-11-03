Tune into some western classicals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How about tuning into some magical Western classical compositions? Compositions dating back to seventeenth century and after are set to enliven the city this Monday. Violinist Kamila Karasheva will perform the music composed by the illustrious set of Western Classical legends. Music composed by the greats viz. Antonio Vivaldi, Johann Sebastian Bach, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Robert Schumann, and such will be performed.

Tune into the music composed by masters at the concert series organised by Trivandrum Centre for Performing Arts in association with the Trivandrum Academy of Western Music (TAWM). Kamila will be supported in the performance by the international musicians Gleb Nechaev (violin), Kenzhegul Akshekina (cello), Kilmov Alexandr Dmitrievich (flute) and Dana Bekpossynova (piano) of TAWM.

The solo performance of Kamila Karasheva includes ‘Romance’ composed by Rachmaninoff; ‘Boz Aigyr, the Final of the Suite’ composed by Yevgeny Brusilovsky; The Swan, from Carnival of the Animals; The Badinerie, from the French Suite No2 composed by Bach and ‘Winter’ from the Four Seasons composed by baroque legend Vivaldi. “We want to be part of the art and cultural scene here and introduce different cultures to the society. When international artists arrive in our country, we are trying to give a glimpse of their culture to the populace of the city,” says Shereen Benjamin, centre head, TCPA.

The Quintet will have Kamila and other musicians performing Mozart’s ‘E Flat Major No 3’, George Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ and ‘Jai Ho’, arranged by Dmitriy Varelas. Schumann’s ‘E Flat Major Opus 47’ will be performed in the Quartet.TCPA which was founded in 2016 has been regularly organising Western Classical concerts in the city. As many as 15 concerts have been organised till date. The concert will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 7 pm. Entry is through passes. The tickets are priced at Rs 500 and Rs. 300.