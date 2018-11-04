Beneficiaries asked to return flats’ keys 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barely a couple of days after the inauguration of ‘Pratheeksha,’ the first housing project of its kind for fishermen in the state, at Muttathara here, the Fisheries Department asked the beneficiaries to return the keys of the apartments.

The department clarified that the direction has been given owing to the unfinished plumbing and electrical works at the apartments.

“An unwanted hue and cry is being made over the said action,” said Beena Sukumar, fisheries deputy director, Thiruvananthapuram. “The problem is that some of the flats were yet to receive water connection. We were in close touch with the Kerala Water Authority to address the same. “By Monday the said works will be completed, and by Tuesday the keys will be handed over to the beneficiaries,” she said.



It was on last Wednesday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handed over apartment keys to 192 families from the fishing villages of Valiyathura, Cheriyathura, Valiyathope and Kochuthope. The department had then stated that the beneficiaries of the project include not only the 42 families that were languishing in relief camps at the UP School, LP School, VHSE, BUDS rehabilitation centre and port godown for the past six years, but also four families, which had lost men in the Ockhi cyclone.

“During the inaugural session itself the beneficiaries were told that the apartment keys will have to be returned to the Fisheries Department as some plumbing and electrical works remain incomplete at some flats,” said Sajeena from Beemapally East. According to her, it was then informed that the said work will be completed within five days, and after that the keys could be obtained from the office of the Deputy Director.