‘Taj Mahal’ to be launched soon 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kalam Theatre and Repertory is all set to launch their new project -’Taj Mahal’. The play is based on the poem of poet and journalist O P Suresh for which he won the Cherukad award. “Taj Mahal will portray the current political situation,” said Prasanth Narayanan, chairman of Kalam during a press meet held here on Saturday.

Writer Kala Savithri did the research work for Taj Mahal. Other members of the project are: chief coordinator P Balashankar Mannat, legal advisor A G Shyam Kumar, light boy Sreekanth Kamiya, music director Sachin Mannat, costume Krishna, Makeup Pattanam Rasheed and assistant directors Jithu and Abhijit Renjith.

In the play scripted and directed by Prasanth along with the stage actors, there will be other known Malayalam actors too. Kalam’s first play ‘Mahasagaram’, a play dedicated to writer M T Vasudevan Nair has been staged in different theatres.

Formed in 2015, Kalam is an attempt to foster a new theatre culture in Kerala. In addition to crafting plays that stand the test of time, Prasanth hopes to train enthusiasts in theatre.

For registration and other details, contact: 8593033111, 047102554077.