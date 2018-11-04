Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram corporation gets clearance for projects to clean the city

 The city corporation is set to establish various decentralised projects to clean the capital city within two years.

Published: 04th November 2018 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

The clean up drive for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation is set to establish various decentralised projects to clean the capital city within two years. After a long wait, the city corporation has got approval for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for solid waste management as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from the State-Level Empowered Committee (SLEC). The corporation has submitted projects worth `51.37 crores.

The committee rejected the DPR earlier when it was submitted in June, as the corporation depends on decentralised waste management system and the state government focuses on the implementation of the centralised plan. 

“The city corporation has been promoting decentralised waste management after the shut down of the Vilappilsala centralised project due to the protests from local people. Even the state government’s new proposed plant at Peringamala is being opposed by the locals.

The state government has not dropped the plan to establish a centralised plant, but the implementation in the city may take some time. So as to fill this gap, for the temporary purpose, decentralised projects has got the approval,” said T Alexander, corporation health supervisor. 

The projects included in the DPR is an extension of the local bodies’ existing decentralised projects. 
The decentralised systems will include Thumboormozhi-model aerobic bins, kitchen bins, portable biogas plants, bio-composter, organic waste converter, renovation of community biogas plants, material recovery facilities, resource recovery centres, plastic recycling units, and animal crematorium.

The project is set to begin on December 15 and is expected to be completed on 30 June, 2020. As per the DPR submitted by the corporation, the central government will have 35 per cent share, state 23.3 per cent, and corporation 40 per cent. The city currently generates 347 tonnes of waste a day, out of which 119 tonnes are being covered using the current waste management systems. Mayor VK Prashant, Secretary LS Deepa and health wing officials made a presentation for the SLEC on the corporations’ waste management plan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp