Thiruvananthapuram corporation gets clearance for projects to clean the city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation is set to establish various decentralised projects to clean the capital city within two years. After a long wait, the city corporation has got approval for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for solid waste management as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from the State-Level Empowered Committee (SLEC). The corporation has submitted projects worth `51.37 crores.

The committee rejected the DPR earlier when it was submitted in June, as the corporation depends on decentralised waste management system and the state government focuses on the implementation of the centralised plan.

“The city corporation has been promoting decentralised waste management after the shut down of the Vilappilsala centralised project due to the protests from local people. Even the state government’s new proposed plant at Peringamala is being opposed by the locals.

The state government has not dropped the plan to establish a centralised plant, but the implementation in the city may take some time. So as to fill this gap, for the temporary purpose, decentralised projects has got the approval,” said T Alexander, corporation health supervisor.

The projects included in the DPR is an extension of the local bodies’ existing decentralised projects.

The decentralised systems will include Thumboormozhi-model aerobic bins, kitchen bins, portable biogas plants, bio-composter, organic waste converter, renovation of community biogas plants, material recovery facilities, resource recovery centres, plastic recycling units, and animal crematorium.

The project is set to begin on December 15 and is expected to be completed on 30 June, 2020. As per the DPR submitted by the corporation, the central government will have 35 per cent share, state 23.3 per cent, and corporation 40 per cent. The city currently generates 347 tonnes of waste a day, out of which 119 tonnes are being covered using the current waste management systems. Mayor VK Prashant, Secretary LS Deepa and health wing officials made a presentation for the SLEC on the corporations’ waste management plan.