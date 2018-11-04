Thiruvananthapuram student wins stamp designing contest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has selected the stamp designed by Aneet Salu of Nirmala Bhavan school, Thiruvananthapuram, from the Children’s Day stamp-2018 state-level competition. Aneet is a Class IV student. His design was selected by noted art director Nemom Pushparaj.

Every year, the council conducts stamp designing contest. Governor P Sathasivam will distribute the award to Aneet and rolling trophy for the school will be given at the state-level Children’s Day function to be held at Nishagandhi auditorium on November 14.

This year, the stamp designing competition was conducted on the theme “Navakerala Srishttikkayi Namukkorimikkam”. ( Let us unite for building a new Kerala). Aneet Salu has a twin brother Adeeep Salu, who is also interested in drawing.