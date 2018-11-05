Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A day for special children

A similar event held in Thrissur

By Express News Service

It is a celebration of special children, a one-day carnival just for them. Replete with expert counselling sessions and a host of engaging activities catering to the artistic and creative abilities of the differently abled children, this Saturday, the city will be witness to be a unique event.

Christened ‘A Day for Daffodils- Special Carnival ‘18’, the one-day programme organised by city-based NGO Helping Hands Organisation (H2O) is like an ode to the differently abled children and their parents in the city. “The whole idea is about gifting a memorable day for the children and their parents. The programme will be run by the volunteers, who will take care of the children and tend to their needs for the whole day,” says Jolly Johnson, founder, H2O. 

It is envisaged as a gala event where the morning sessions will see the children dabbling in colours and painting, concocting figurines from clay while the evenings will have them dancing, singing and exhibiting their talents. 

“Parallel sessions will be held for the children and their parents. The sessions for the parents will focus on experience sharing, group counselling and such. These sessions will be handled by experts. Meanwhile, the children will be removed from their parents and volunteers will take care of them,” says Jolly. 
Each child will be provided with one volunteer. The volunteers will be handling the children for the whole day. “We are trying to tell the parents that we are here for them. In the previous sessions that were held, we saw a unique bond being forged amongst the volunteers and the children. It is also an experience for the volunteers,” says Jolly.

Volunteers of H2O across the state will participate in the programme. The whole show is being run by the volunteers in the city, which comprise largely of the students of College of Engineering, Trivandrum; Central University, Trivandrum; DCSMAT; and Marian Engineering College, Trivandrum.  “The sessions are free. Any differently abled child can register to participate. For the whole session, the volunteer will be like the parent of that child. Basically, it is a win-win situation.

The children get to acquaint with someone new and the volunteers get to know the needs of the children and handle them better. It will be a special experience for both of them,” says Majid, a third-year computer engineering student of CET.

Around 200 differently abled children are expected to participate in the event which will be held at DCSMAT, Kinfra Film and Video Park. Along with the children of H2O, those from other special needs schools in the city will be participating.  It is for the first time that the city is playing host to the event. Earlier, the event was held in Malappuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam. The registration is open and can be done through the google form that has been floated online. Spot registration is also available.

