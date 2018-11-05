More than 13,000 hoardings removed to keep HC deadline

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city Corporation moved fast to remove the hoardings in the city to meet the October 30 deadline given by the High Court. According to the Corporation, more than 13,000 illegal flexes, including banners, hoardings, advertising boards, have been removed and a fine of above `4 lakh was collected from the violators.

As per the directions of the High Court, the government has issued a notification to secretaries of Local Self Government (LSG) department across the state to remove all the unauthorised flex hoardings by October 30, with the secretaries to be held liable if it is not done. The Corporation issued a notice seeking the removal of illegal flex hoardings, banners and advertising boards by political parties, shops and institutions who have placed them, failing which, the local body will remove them and impose a fine on the party concerned.

The revenue wing of the city Corporation was responsible for removal of flexes and special squads were deployed to limit on unauthorised advertisements.The Corporation has assigned Raks Media Concept agency to recycle flex boards that had piled up during the clean-up drive.“Since October 12, the revenue wing has been removing hoardings and flex boards and keeping the deadline. We were able to clear most stretches of hoardings and flex boards. The maximum number of boards was removed from Vellayambalam, Museum and Kizhakkekotta junctions. As of October 30, the Corporation has removed more than 13,000 boards and flex,” said a revenue official.

The fine directed to be levied from those who erects unauthorised flexes in the city will be either equivalent to the actual licence fee or double the charge. The revenue department is conducting regular inspections in the city and strict actions will be taken if any unauthorised boards have been erected.

The department will make sure hoardings shall not be placed on footpaths, on either side of footpaths, curves, bridges or across roads blocking the vehicular movement.As per the order, the hoardings shall not cause any trouble for pedestrians and passengers and they shall be placed in spots which do not cause any distraction for motorists.

Acting tough

As per the directions of the High Court, the government had issued a notification to secretaries of LSGD across the state to remove all unauthorised flex hoardings by October 30