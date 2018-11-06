Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Illuminating lives this Diwali

The Kartavya Charitable Society believes Diwali is all about bringing light to the lives of disadvantaged people.

Published: 06th November 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 08:19 AM

Diwali3

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kartavya Charitable Society believes Diwali is all about bringing light to the lives of disadvantaged people. The society has joined hands with Eat-At Trivandrum to celebrate Diwali with 105 old aged women at the Karunya organisation.

The two-year-old organisation has 67 college students under their banner who regularly visit old age homes, orphanages and distribute notebooks to the disadvantaged. “ I was pursuing my B.Com two years ago when me and my friends decided to start this organisation. Our main aim was to spread happiness among the public,” said Sabari Nath, president of Kartavya Charitable Society. This year’s event includes lighting candles, cultural programmes and distributing sweets and food.

Diwali Karunya organisation

