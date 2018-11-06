Kudumbashree helping hand to members left reeling 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Members of Kudumbashree ‘Ayalkoottam’ who lost household furniture and appliances in August’s devastating floods are being given a helping hand to get replacements. A discount purchase scheme will be launched on November 10 to help flood victims replace household items cost-effectively. Ayalkoottam members, who are availing themselves of loans under the Resurgent Kerala Loan Scheme, will benefit from the scheme, the Kudumbashree director said on Monday.

To ensure the programme’s success, the Kudumbashree mission has roped in companies willing to supply their products at discounted prices of up to 50 per cent. As many as 22 major furniture and home appliance firms in the country had evinced interest in joining hands with the state government for this initiative.

Products which are in demand in the flood-affected regions include refrigerator, gas stove, mixer-grinder, electric iron, washing machine, cooker, fan, cot, almirah, chair, table, bed, motor pump, water tank, sewing machine and emergency lamp.

As part of the initiative, a detailed brochure featuring the products, model, price and dealers in each district will be distributed to the beneficiaries. Additionally, Kudumbashree is taking steps to prevent misuse of the loan scheme. Hologram affixed special discount purchase cards certified by the District Kudumbashree Mission Coordinator and CDS chairperson will be issued to the beneficiaries.

The cards will feature the photograph of the beneficiary, details of Ayalkoottam, voter’s ID and the sanctioned sum. Steps will also be taken to ensure the beneficiaries are offered the appliances and furniture items at prices agreed upon earlier.

In the floods’ wake, the state government had announced plans to introduce a D 1 lakh loan scheme to help homemakers refurbish homes. Ayalkoottam members, who availed the loan, will also benefit from the new scheme. Various banks have sanctioned Rs155.17 crores as the loan to 19,546 Kudumbashree members so far.

