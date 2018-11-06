Now, say goodbye to accumulated plastic waste

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Encouraged by the success of its dry waste collection, the corporation is now gearing up to treat the city’s dry waste in a more effective manner by establishing resource recovery centres (RRCs) at various points. As part of the initiative, the corporation will soon start collecting non-biodegradable waste on a daily basis. The public can handover dry, cleaned plastic, cloth, glass and e-wastes at resource recovery facilities being established at various places in the city.

Till now, the Corporation conducted drives for non-biodegradable waste including plastic and e-waste on a monthly basis. However, the civic body decided to do away with the system because it was finding it difficult to handle the massive plastic waste being accumulated at their collection points.

“As of now the corporation has one active RRC units at Medical College. The rest four are in progress at Vallakadavu, Muttathara, Vattiyoorkavu and Manacaud. The units will be set up based on the available space. The cost to establish an RRC ranges from Rs 5 to 7 lakh whereas an RRC unit along with a material recovery facility (MRF) will cost upto Rs 18 lakh,” said T Alexander, corporation health supervisor.

The main objective is to cover a major number of wards where people do not have access to collection drives. “The dry waste collected at the resource recovery centre will be taken to the agency for further procedures. Waste like cloth, bags and shoes which can be reused will be sent to swap shops,” said a corporation staff.“The RRC building will also have a plastic shredding unit for segregation of plastics,” said S Prakash, corporation health official.

Waste collection calendar:

Old bags and sandals will be collected on third Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the months of January, April, July and October. Glass waste will be collected on second Saturday and Sunday during the months of February, May, August and November. Special counters will be opened on first Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the months of June and December for the collection of e-waste. Coconut shells and tree branches can be handed over on fourth Friday, Saturday and Sunday during all months.