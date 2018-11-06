Row over Pillai’s comments helps Left regain ground

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over Sreedharan Pillai’s comments in Kozhikode the other day has come as an unexpected help for the Left front in the Sabarimala issue, which has been facing criticisms over women entry issue. However, the controversy has in a way turned out to be a setback to the Congress leadership. Keen to distance itself from the controversy and avoid criticisms, the Congress leadership too came out strongly against Pillai and the BJP.

Cashing in on the issue, the Left front has demanded that a case should be registered against BJP state president in the wake of his statement on Sabarimala agitation. It’s evident that Pillai had hatched a conspiracy along with the tanthri, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan in a statement issued here.

Pillai and BJP leadership engaged in a criminal conspiracy to create law and order issues in the state.

The tanthri should also reveal why he decided to consult the BJP leadership for taking a call. The tanthri family should disclose whether they want to protect the customs or BJP’s political interests, said Vijayaraghavan. The LDF leadership alleged the RSS has double standards in the Sabarimala issue. While the central leadership welcomes women entry, the state leadership is engaging in violence. Almost similar is the case with Congress.