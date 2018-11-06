Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Row over Pillai’s comments helps Left regain ground

Cashing in on the issue, the Left front has demanded that a case should be registered against BJP state president in the wake of his statement on Sabarimala agitation.

Published: 06th November 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sreedharan Pillai

P S Sreedharan Pillai (Express Photo | Rajeev Prasad)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over Sreedharan Pillai’s comments in Kozhikode the other day has come as an unexpected help for the Left front in the Sabarimala issue, which has been facing criticisms over women entry issue. However, the controversy has in a way turned out to be a setback to the Congress leadership. Keen to distance itself from the controversy and avoid criticisms, the Congress leadership too came out strongly against Pillai and the BJP. 

Cashing in on the issue, the Left front has demanded that a case should be registered against BJP state president in the wake of his statement on Sabarimala agitation. It’s evident that Pillai had hatched a conspiracy along with the tanthri, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan in a statement issued here. 
Pillai and BJP leadership engaged in a criminal conspiracy to create law and order issues in the state. 

The tanthri should also reveal why he decided to consult the BJP leadership for taking a call. The tanthri family should disclose whether they want to protect the customs or BJP’s political interests, said Vijayaraghavan. The LDF leadership alleged the RSS has double standards in the Sabarimala issue. While the central leadership welcomes women entry, the state leadership is engaging in violence. Almost similar is the case with Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreedharan Pillai Sabarimala issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp