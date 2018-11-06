Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Every joyful occasion calls for a celebration with sweets and Diwali which is eponymous with sweets, is certainly the time to indulge in some savoury sin. This Diwali, get a taste of some delicately-flavoured and melt-in-mouth Kalajamun or rasgulla or savour the taste of the lusciously thick misti. If you want to try your hand at some of these North Indian and Bengali sweets, head over to Bikas Babu Sweets outlet which is located opposite the Nirmala Bhavan School in the city.

Bikas Babu Sweets is the brainchild of the Sarkar Brothers who attempted to bring the real taste of Kolkata to Kerala. It was established two years ago and currently has four outlets in Kochi and one outlet in Thiruvananthapuram. The aim was to bring top class sweets from North India to the Malayalees platter.

From the irresistible taste of jalebi soaked in thick sugar syrup to kaju katli loaded with all the essential vitamins, minerals and oxidants, it’s all available in this shop. Other special sweet varieties include paneer jalebi, moong dal halwa, malpua rabdi, kaju katli and rasgulla. The paneer jalebi is made of cottage cheese and fried in pure ghee. Their wide range of halwas like karachi and mihidana are made in pure ghee and is sure to set your taste buds rolling.

An exclusive box of Diwali sweets weighing half a kilo costs Rs 325 while a one kg box costs Rs 620. Shrikhand, a popular sweet made of curd, sugar, milk and dry fruits, and the Mysore Pak, prepared with ghee is a favourite. People are already making a beeline to buy the sweets, said Roy Satheesan, who has started the franchise in the capital. “We have already sold more than 8,000 boxes in one day itself,” said Roy.