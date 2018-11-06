The sweetest of them all

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Diwali marks the victory of good over evil and commemorates the time when Hindu God Lord Rama achieved victory over Ravana and returned to his Kingdom. But for the common man, it is the festival of sweets and lights. Sweets are commonly called ‘Mithai’ in India. One of the most loved sweet shops in Thiruvananthapuram is Sree Krishna sweets located at Pazhavangadi, East Fort. The most expensive sweet they serve is the Kaju Bite and Fig nut Barfi. “Kaju bites are the most popular and costs Rs 1400 per kilogram. We always run out of Kaju Bites. People buy it in bulk to gift their loved ones,” said Amala P, a staff at Sree Krishna Sweets.

Fig nut Barfis are the kids favourite. These barfis are said to have less ghee, unlike other sweets. “It is very healthy and nutritious. It could also be served as an evening snack. The recipe is very easy. Drain water and take soaked figs in a mixer and grind it to a paste. Add one teaspoon of ghee and saute in a pan for 5 minutes. Add roasted nuts, chopped cashews to the paste. Once it turns golden in colour, add roasted poppy seeds to cover the outer layer. Make logs and cover it with butter paper. Refrigerate the same for two hours. Once it cools, cut it into pieces and serve. The Fig nut barfis can be kept in room temperature for three days,” added Amala.

The sweets available at Sree Krishna Sweets range from dry fruits, assorted, milk, ghee, karupatti among others. Malayi Kulfi, Badusha, Biscuit Peda, Coco Malayi, Milk Halwa, Soan Papdi, Pineapple Malayi, Bonvitta Malayi, Orange Soan Papdi, Achu Peda costs Rs 560 per kilogram. Cashew cake and Kaju Kathli and Badam Halwa are available for Rs 900. According to the zonal head, the 2018 sales are on point. “This year, the speciality is Pineapple Malayi which is made out of pineapple pulp,” said Mahesh, zonal head.

The traditional sweet makers

As the city is gearing up for Diwali celebrations, Kerala Lakshmi which is one of the oldest sweet makers in Thiruvananthapuram shares their story of traditional sweet making. “It was my mother’s love for cooking which we later translated into a full-time business. We don’t have shops, but we do deliver sweets home,” said Ramalingam, son of Kerala Lakshmi. ‘Okkarai’, which is a very popular Diwali sweet costs Rs 500 per kilogram. The sweet is made with split chickpeas which are rich in protein. It is a perfect combination with the sweetness of jaggery and a touch of coconut and ghee. “It is one of the oldest south Indian sweets. We have been making this sweet for the past 60 years. We prepare the dish at home with the help of neighbours,” added Ramalingam. Other sweets at Kerala Lakshmi include jalebi, laddu, peda, spicy mixture and halwa.