‘Caste-based discrimination still exists in Kerala’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is very disgraceful for a state like Kerala that caste-based discrimination still exists here despite the state achieving commendable progress in its educational and social indexes, said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. Speaking after inaugurating the state leadership meeting of the Bharatiya Dalit Congress, he said a comprehensive development of the country still proves to be elusive owing to this discrimination.

The fight against the cast-based discrimination should be strengthened. The far-sighted perspectives of Dr B R Ambedkar still give courage to the Dalits in the country. Despite the legal protection to the Scheduled Castes, the state government has failed to instill confidence and provide enough protection to them, he said.

The inspiring struggles waged by social reformer Ayyankali, including the Villuvandi struggle to assert the right to use public roads, has played a big role in the social reform movements of the state. Acts like the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, were the contribution of Congress governments in the country and it was the Congress which always strove hard to bring Dalits into the mainstream of the society, he said. State president K Vidyadharan presided over the meeting.