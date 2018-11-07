Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Caste-based discrimination still exists in Kerala’

The fight against the cast-based discrimination should be strengthened.

Published: 07th November 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is very disgraceful for a state like Kerala that caste-based discrimination still exists here despite the state achieving commendable progress in its educational and social indexes, said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. Speaking after inaugurating the state leadership meeting of the Bharatiya Dalit Congress, he said a comprehensive development of the country still proves to be elusive owing to this discrimination.

The fight against the cast-based discrimination should be strengthened. The far-sighted perspectives of Dr B R Ambedkar still give courage to the Dalits in the country. Despite the legal protection to the Scheduled Castes, the state government has failed to instill confidence and provide enough protection to them, he said.

The inspiring struggles waged by social reformer Ayyankali, including the Villuvandi struggle to assert the right to use public roads, has played a big role in the social reform movements of the state. Acts like the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, were the contribution of Congress governments in the country and it was the Congress which always strove hard to bring Dalits into the mainstream of the society, he said. State president K Vidyadharan presided over the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Bharatiya Dalit Congress

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • guest
    Congress really spoiled India. How many Congress and communist politicians had their kids married to Adivasis in Kerala?
    22 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp