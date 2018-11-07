Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Doctors hail MCI’s attitude-building programme for medical fraternity

Called AETCOM, which stands for Attitude, Ethics and Communication, the programme is to be included for MBBS students from the 2019-20 academic year.

By Dileep V Kumar
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The medical fraternity in the state has welcomed the Medical Council of India’s (MCI) decision to introduce a programme for improving the communication skills and attitude of medical practitioners. The general sentiment among doctors is besides honing the diagnostic skills of medics, the programme will help them interact better with patients.

Called AETCOM, which stands for Attitude, Ethics and Communication, the programme is to be included for MBBS students from the 2019-20 academic year.“The idea to introduce AETCOM in medical curriculum has been on for some time now. But it gathered pace in the last five years and finally the stage is set for its formal introduction,” said Dr Thomas Mathew, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Principal.

According to him, the said programme will help the medical students to nurture knowledge and skill in patient care, dealing with bystanders and helping  patients to make informed decisions among other things.
“A medical institution usually teaches  skill and knowledge and they believe the attitude needs to be developed by the individuals themselves. For becoming a good doctor one should learn how to deal with a patient and how to communicate. But for this right attitude is needed. The said programme might help them to develop the same,” said Thomas.

However, Dr M K C Nair,  Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) Vice-Chancellor while terming AETCOM a welcome development, though, pointed out the lack of counselling programme is indeed a major shortcoming. Nonetheless, KUHS has plans to introduce the AETCOM programme along with counselling in the house surgency programme.

“More than textbook-based knowledge,a medical practitioner should also develop skill and attitude. Once they develop attitude their communication style will change, counselling style will change, the language they use will change and the approach itself will change,” said Nair.

Neurosurgeon and Kerala University former Vice-Chancellor B Ekbal said to ensure AETCOM’s successful implementation, it has to factor in the region-specific traits needs.“The lack of communication skill of doctors is the main reason for the strained ties with patients. But while implementing the programme the experts concerned should also address the region-specific traits which influence one’s character,” said Ekbal.

