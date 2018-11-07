National Children’s Science Congress conducted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district-level 26th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) was held at Sasthra Bhavan, Pattom, on Monday. The NCSC was formally inaugurated by Suresh Das, executive vice-president, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE). K G Ajit Kumar, district coordinator convener and C Anil Kumar, senior scientist, KSCSTE, spoke on the occasion. A total of 30 science projects were presented by students of different schools in

Thiruvananthapuram district. Four projects from senior category and two projects from junior category have been selected for the state-level competition to be held at CWRDM Kozhikode on November 16 and 17.