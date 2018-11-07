Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, pensioners go smart

The elderly in the city are turning tech-savvy.

Published: 07th November 2018

Now, pensioners can do away with paper procedures

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The elderly in the city are turning tech-savvy. And as more number of senior citizens are opting for smart phones, the Kerala State Treasuries Department has introduced the ‘Pensioners App’, an initiative to help around 4.75 lakh pensioners in the state to alert them about their monthly pension.

According to the Kerala State Treasuries Department, the mobile app will become a part of Google Play from November 15. “The National Informatics Centre conducted a test run successfully and the app is all set for the launch. Pensioners with an android mobile phone can access the app. Information regarding account balance, credits and debits will be provided,” said the director of treasuries.

Several factors have been taken into consideration for the design of the app. This includes simplicity and minimal design with clear instructions on how to use the app,  simple and easy navigation, limited gesture control within the app and light colour designing making it a unique and user-friendly app. “The elderly have vision issues, so we decided we won’t use tiny 60 texts. Content provided is in smaller sections to avoid screen congestion. User Interface elements have been executed since the elderly are not very swift with their fingers,” said a senior technician, NIC.

The Pensioners App falls under the Integrated Financial Management System Project (IFMS) undertaken by the Finance Department and Treasury Department. The main aim is to modernise the treasury system and online transactions. “The pensioners do not have to go to Treasuries department every month to know their bank balance. Bank statements can also be obtained through the app. In the initial phase, pensioners should go to the Treasuries Department and register their mobile numbers. The mobile number will be registered as the user ID. They can also access bank statements and calculate  income tax-cutting prior to the deduction. Talks regarding the implementation of message alerts are being held with network providers,” said chief coordinator, Treasuries Department.

On your fingertips
The registered mobile number itself is the User ID
Initiative under the IFMS project From November 15 (Google Play)
Beneficiaries-4.75 lakh pensioner’s Message alert system Credit, debit, balance -information available Fingertip access/ user-friendly

