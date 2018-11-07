P Sainath to inaugurate DYFI state conference to be held in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state unit will hold its 14th state conference in Kozhikode from November 11 to 14. Senior journalist P Sainath will inaugurate the delegate conference at Tagore Hall on November 12.

A total of 623 delegates including representatives from various districts, in addition to delegates representing tribals, transgenders, linguistic minorities, Anglo Indians and Lakshadweep natives will attend the conference. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public meet at Fidel Castro Nagar (Kozhikode Beach) on November 14.

The flag procession for the conference will begin from Koothuparamb Martyr’s column on November 10. DYFI state treasurer P Biju will be the captain of the march. The torchlight procession will begin from the Martyr’s column at Nadapuram on November 11. DYFI state vice president VP Rejeena will be the captain. The flagpole procession will begin from Onchiyam on the same day. The march will have SK Sajeesh as captain.

DYFI former state secretaries MV Jayarajan, TV Rajesh MLA and A Pradeep Kumar MLA will inaugurate the three processions. The processions will reach Fidel Castro Nagar on November 11.

