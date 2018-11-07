Pilot survey of city’s master plan kicks off

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which is preparing the master plan for a futuristic city has completed the pilot socio-economic and land use survey in two wards. The regional town planning department has entrusted the NSS technical cell team of CET to conduct the survey.

The master plan is the futuristic vision of a city and the Corporation is on a process to prepare a plan on how Thiruvananthapuram should look in the next 20 years. It will be based on the Town and Country Planning Act.

“The pilot survey is a precursor to the detailed survey which will be conducted by the Corporation. We will study the pilot survey to analyse the shortcomings. We will then move forward with the actual survey,” said Khaja Sharafudheen, regional town planner.

The town planners have been conducting each survey with the help of a mobile app developed by a CET professor. The socio-economic survey was completed through the application. Now an app is being developed to conduct the land use survey. “The beta or trial version of the master plan’s web portal has been developed. We are planning to start the survey before the official launch at some places so as to avoid the further delay in the procedure,” said Sharafudheen.

Delay in land use survey

“The Corporation is busy with the people’s planning project 2018-2019 which is why there is a delay in starting the land use survey. The corporation will have to reconstitute the members of the working group and also launch the web portal for the master plan. The corporation will conduct the official inauguration of the land use survey before the mid of this month,” said Palayam Rajan, Corporation’s town planning working group chairperson.

A team consisting of 130 members and 10 experienced town planning surveyors have been selected for the land use survey. A three-tier supervision has been organised to conduct the land survey. A planning team has been constituted by the government for monitoring the progress of the master plan. The corporation will involve the public in the master plan project. The final draft of the plan will be submitted to the government by October 2019. As part of the preparations, the corporation has formed a first working group consisting of members from 18 different sectors including agriculture and animal husbandry, fisheries, industries, drinking water and sewerage among others. It also includes sanitation and waste treatment, environment, transport, housing and slum development, tourism and heritage, education health, disaster management, infrastructure facilities, social and cultural, town planning and women, children, differently-abled and senior citizen friendly.