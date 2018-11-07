Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Post Diwali, air quality in Thiruvananthapuram declines

Surprisingly, the capital city fared worst when compared to the other South Indian cities, all of which recorded a ‘satisfactory’ air quality, on the day of Diwali.

Published: 07th November 2018 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city has hit a new low when it comes to air quality. The air quality index (AQI) stands at 113, with the air quality of Thiruvananthapuram being recorded as ‘moderate’ on Tuesday. Surprisingly, the capital city fared worst when compared to the other South Indian cities, all of which recorded a ‘satisfactory’ air quality, on the day of Diwali.

As per the AQI bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the state capital has ‘moderate’ AQI while other major south Indian cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai have ‘satisfactory’ index. The bulletin provides the AQI in major cities as on November 6 at 4 pm, based on the average of the past 24 hours. The air quality level is recorded in six categories - good, satisfactory, moderate, poor, very poor and severe. The AQI for Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai stands at 87, 83 and 64 and the capital city has surpassed these big metros. 

The health impacts of ‘moderate’ air quality involve ‘breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases’. The alarming statistics in the city points fingers at the air quality deteriorating and faring further below big metros during the Diwali fiesta this year. The data based on a monitoring station in the city states PM2.5 as the prominent pollutant. PM2.5 indicates atmospheric particulate matter which has a diameter less than 2.5 micrometers and is considered.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has been monitoring the air quality and will be doing so for 14 days, to asses the air quality in the backdrop of Diwali. Based on the Apex Court’s order, the air quality seven days before and after Diwali is being monitored.

“A consolidated data will be available after 14 days and only then can we comment about the air quality,” says K Sajeevan, Chairman, KSPCB. “The air quality in the capital city is being monitored for 14 days based on the directive by CPCB. In other districts also, the air quality is being observed,” says S Sreekala, Chief Environmental Engineer, KSPCB.

John Panicker, national co-ordinator, National Initiative for Safe Sound says that a decreasing trend is being seen in the intensity of bursting of crackers and that the apex court’s ruling has helped a long way in arresting the noise pollution that the city becomes a witness to. But he says that there is still a long way to go.

“The dangers of bursting the crackers are manifold. The air pollution is immense, with heavy metals such as Cadmium, Aluminium, Barium , Bismuth being present in the cracker fumes. The health hazards it can induce is scientifically proven,” says Dr John Panicker.

“The dust particles will stay in the air for three weeks and when they subside, it settles into our water bodies and the ground. It is highly dangerous. Further, those who are most affected are children and the senior citizens. Not to mention the noise pollution that accompanies it. A large number of people seek medical help including injuries in eye post such festivities,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
air quality air pollution Trivandrum air quality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp