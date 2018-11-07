Santhigiri Ashram hosts three weddings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three weddings were held at the Santhigiri Ashram, Pothencode, on Sunday. The wedding ceremony was organised jointly by the ashram and Jyothirgamaya Foundation.

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, who inaugurated the function, said attempts to create a rift in the society in the name of faith should be defeated.

The marriages of Sithara of Puthuvalveetil, Ambalappuzha and Ananthu of Azheekal; S L Rakhi of Neyyatinkara and S Suresh of Kovalam; and S S Remya and Kiran A Krishnan of Aryanad were held on the occasion.

Swami Sayujyanath Tapaswi delivered the benedictory address. Jyotirgamaya Foundation chairman B Ajayakumar presided over the event. The Dhanwantari Award, Sreshta Karunya Award, Jyotirgamaya Sreshta Media Award and the Entrepreneurship Award were presented at the function.Cap: The mass wedding held at the Santhigiri Ashram