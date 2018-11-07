Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Santhigiri Ashram hosts three weddings

Swami Sayujyanath Tapaswi delivered the benedictory address. Jyotirgamaya Foundation chairman B Ajayakumar presided over the event.

Published: 07th November 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

The mass wedding held at the Santhigiri Ashram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three weddings were held at the Santhigiri Ashram, Pothencode, on Sunday. The wedding ceremony was organised jointly by the ashram and Jyothirgamaya Foundation.
Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, who inaugurated the function, said attempts to create a rift in the society in the name of faith should be defeated.

The marriages of Sithara of Puthuvalveetil, Ambalappuzha and Ananthu of Azheekal; S L Rakhi of Neyyatinkara and S Suresh of Kovalam; and S S Remya and Kiran A Krishnan of Aryanad were held on the occasion.

Swami Sayujyanath Tapaswi delivered the benedictory address. Jyotirgamaya Foundation chairman B Ajayakumar presided over the event. The Dhanwantari Award, Sreshta Karunya Award, Jyotirgamaya Sreshta Media Award and the Entrepreneurship Award were presented at the function.Cap: The mass wedding held at the Santhigiri Ashram

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp