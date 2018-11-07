Unidentified body found in train latrine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a tragic incident, an unidentified body of a passenger was found in a train toilet. The body was found in the Thiruvananthapuram- Silchar superfast express on Tuesday.

The train was brought for cleaning in the shunting yard at the Thiruvananthapuram central station on Monday evening. “In the morning, when the railway staff went for the regular cleaning, they found the body in the train toilet. Immediately the railway police were informed and they reached the spot for investigation. By 1 pm, the investigation report was ready and the body was removed by the police,” said Rajesh Chandran, station director, Thiruvananthapuram division.

According to the railway police, the dead body was in a putrefied state. “No external injuries or marks were seen on his body. It looks like he died due to a heart attack or it can be a suicide attempt,” said one of the officers. The body has been taken for post-mortem examination and the cause of death will be known only after the reports are out, said an officer.