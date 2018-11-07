Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Unidentified body found in train latrine

In a tragic incident, an unidentified body of a passenger was found in a train toilet.

Published: 07th November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a tragic incident, an unidentified body of a passenger was found in a train toilet. The body was found in the Thiruvananthapuram- Silchar superfast express on Tuesday.
The train was brought for cleaning in the shunting yard at the Thiruvananthapuram central station on Monday evening. “In the morning, when the railway staff went for the regular cleaning, they found the body in the train toilet. Immediately the railway police were informed and they reached the spot for investigation. By 1 pm, the investigation report was ready and the body was removed by the police,” said Rajesh Chandran, station director, Thiruvananthapuram division.

According to the railway police, the dead body was in a putrefied state. “No external injuries or marks were seen on his body. It looks like he died due to a heart attack or it can be a suicide attempt,” said one of the officers. The body has been taken for post-mortem examination and the cause of death will be known only after the reports are out, said an officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp