Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A campaign to save the constitution

 The air was charged with a youthful vigour, folk songs resonated across and the students danced in joyous abandon.

Published: 08th November 2018 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Cartoonist P V Krishnan crafting a cartoon in front of the Secretariat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The air was charged with a youthful vigour, folk songs resonated across and the students danced in joyous abandon. It resembled a  festival jamboree, although in a sense it was. The meet up in the University College campus held on Thursday morning was one conceived for celebrating and upholding the ideals of the Constitution.

It was the launch of the ‘we the people’ campaign, more of a clarion call to join in the crusade to save the Constitution.

Members of the Manaveeyam Theruvorakkoottam rendered folk songs and the students were being exhorted to join in the campaign, which the organisers say is an attempt to show the other side of the populi, the progressive bunch which upholds the values of the Constitution.

A group of citizens have launched a campaign ‘we the people’, whereby they intend to protect the ideals of the Constitution. The campaign attempts to bring together people who value the Constitution under one umbrella and to stay united in the fight to preserve the fundamental ideas on which the Constitution is founded upon. 

As part of this, a mega meet up will be held at the Central Stadium on Tuesday. Replete with a slew of cultural programmes, the one-day event intends to be a show of strength, showcasing the other spectrum which intends to protect the constitution. Ahead of the mega event, the programmes launched on Thursday was intended to take forth the message to the public. 

“We can’t be silent and passive anymore. It is a crime. We have to come forward to take the message across, of the need to join to protect the Constitution. We are trying to reach out to the student community by using art as the medium,” says D Reghoothaman, a member of Manaveeyam Theruvorakkoottam. 
As part of this, a group of artists is journeying through various colleges in the city. As many as 30 colleges in the city, including the professional colleges, will be covered. To reach out to the general public, a group of artists has started an artistic campaign right in front of the Secretariat whereby they create cartoons and caricatures. They will continue this until November 12.

“Constitution is paramount. But it is under threat. A minority has been on the streets campaigning against the Constitution,” says V S Syamlal, one of the members of the collective. 

The ‘we the people’ collective was formed after discussions in the social media with the idea being mooted by the organisation ‘Humans’. Soon many organisations joined together. 

“We are trying to represent the other voice, that of the progressive and literate Kerala, which upholds the ideals of the Constitution. We should not be silent, we have to let our voices heard,” says Syamlal. The group has chosen magenta as their colour and hopes to mobililse more than one lakh people as a show of strength on Tuesday.  

“Everything will be peaceful. There will be songs, street plays, dance, Ottanthullal and such. It will be akin to a festival. We will also have a ritual to mark the occasion,” he adds.

‘No custom is above the constitution’
The campaign came about in the backdrop of the vociferous protest by a section against the Supreme Court verdict which allowed entry to the Sabarimala temple for women between the ages of 10 and 50.

“Our constitution is under threat from various quarters. The current threat is in the name of customs and beliefs. No custom is above the constitution. We have to rally in support of the Constitution,” said Geetha Nazeer, social activist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp