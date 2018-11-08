KSRTC gets a favourable decision in Pappanamcode Engineering College land transfer issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has got a favourable decision on the land transfer issue involving the road transport corporation and Pappanamcode Engineering College, with Transport Minister A K Saseendran directing the KSRTC not to cede land to the engineering college. The minister on Wednesday convened a meeting of the KSRTC and college authorities to arrive at a final decision on the issue.

The college authorities pointed out the institution requires at least 20 acre to get recognition as per the AICTE norms. Responding to this the Transport Minister said for getting the AICTE’s recognition within the city limits, the college requires only five acres of land. The college’s proposal to construct a ladies hostel and playground on the land was turned down.

Final decision by Friday

Transport Minister A K Saseendran and Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan held a meeting with KSRTC’s Joint Trade Union representatives on Wednesday. At the meeting the minister discussed the possibility of solving the single duty pattern and allowing financial payments such as wage revision to the employees.

The KSRTC Board of Directors has been asked to conduct a detailed examination on the single duty pattern on the basis of the decisions taken at the September 30 meeting. The Transport Secretary held a meeting with the Trade Unions’ Committee after meeting the management board members and submitted a report to the Government.

The Transport Secretary a copy of the report to the joint trade unions on Wednesday. The secretary will hold a meeting with the Joint Trade Union on Friday to take a final decision on the matter, said M G Rahul, AITUC general secretary.

As per the consortium’s agreement, the KSRTC employees cannot apply for loans. By increasing the income and with government’s help the consortium issue has to be resolved. The government-level discussion with the Finance Department is in the final phase. Minister has assured the trade unions of a favourable decision on the matter on or before November 13.

KSRTC CMD, Transport Secretary and Joint Trade Union leaders were also present.The dispute over a piece of land at the KSRTC central depot at Pappanamcode between KSRTC staffers and students of Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering had flared-up on October 30, resulting in a fracas between the two sides.

