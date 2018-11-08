North gate of Padmanabhaswamy temple to spot high roof pandal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Public Works G Sudhakaran has approved the construction of a high roof pandal from North gate to Ulsava Madom covering a distance of 78 metres and a height of 7.50 metres. The work will be conducted under the Swadesh Darshan programme of the Union tourism department.

A scheme for laying granite on the floor of this road with ducts and drainage on the sides is also envisaged under the project.

G Sudhakaran, Minister for Works and Registration called upon a meeting of officers of both the departments on the basis of request from Administrative officer of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple and decided to give sanction to the high roof pandal by retaining the road under the PWD.

Minister has also directed the road should be used only for pilgrim purposes and not for any other business activities. Sudharakan also informed that once the request comes from temple authorities, works department will start renovation work of the road from West Nada to Vettimuricha Kota through Vazhapilli.