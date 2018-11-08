Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Taking murals beyond temple walls

Mural art, a familiar sight in temples which highlights gods is a traditional art spanning many decades.

Published: 08th November 2018 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Meena Kumari with her mural art

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mural art, a familiar sight in temples which highlights gods is a traditional art spanning many decades. For Meena Kumari, retired Postal office employee and artist, mural art was always on her cards. Currently, besides being a mural artist, she also holds classes on mural painting and embroidery.

A student of artist Prince Thonnakkal since 2000, she says, “I was introduced to mural painting by Prince Thonnakkal. I saw a small mural painting of his in a stationery shop and asked for his contact. Under his tutelage I started painting murals all by myself. After 17 years, 18 of us did our first exhibition titled ‘Mural Ramayanam’ where important scenes from the Ramayana such as the Sitaswayamvaram and Jatayu Maranam were depicted. We displayed about 35 paintings then, including the painting by our master titled ‘Kothandarama’. This exhibition was held in other places like Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.”

After the Ramayanam project, she did ‘Mural Mahabharatham’ where Prince  did an eight feet by four feet depiction of ‘Viswaroopam’ which unfolds into 113 frames; a massive project where images from Mahabharata were depicted. “We made books after the Ramayanam project and also did a project on Ganapati. We are also the Asian Award Holder for ‘Mural Mahabharatham’,” informs Meena.
Her mural painting classes are conducted once in a week. “I observed that children were interested in learning mural art so I started classes. Practicals are done only after thorough explanation of the respective portion.

After a few months, they start painting murals on their own,” she says.
Besides mural art, she is also well versed in varied styles of painting such as the Madhubani painting, Tanjore painting, and peacock work on solo wood. 

She says, “I learned the Madhubani style of painting online.” She is also a member of the Kerala Chithrakala Parishad. She also has a shop ‘Ratna art’ in the city where she conducts embroidery classes.Presently two of her paintings have been displayed in the ongoing exhibition at Museum Auditorium. “I like to keep myself occupied therefore I regularly participate in exhibitions,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp