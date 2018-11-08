The poise of noise

Jose Joy By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is not just what you listen to that has an effect on your music. The order in which you happen on them also plays its part. This is what the German artiste behind the project ‘The Oxymothastic Objectar’ reveals on being questioned about how he ventured into experimenting with playing the guitar with devices like screws, rulers, violin bows, magnets, and other strange objects. “Bebop and straight-ahead jazz became interesting to me only after I discovered the late Coltrane, Coleman, Free Jazz and the European Free Improvisers like Bailey and Bennink,” says the musician, who prefers to go by the name N H. Performing in India for the first time ever at Kochi’s Forplay, the noise musician talks to us about his rather rare style

of work.

Looking back

N H is not sure when he started practising music—in his childhood when he learned to play the piano or maybe through prenatal listening. The soundartist picked up the guitar as his primary instrument when he started jamming to metal in his teens and later got into jazz and contemporary music by the time he turned 17. As different from most noise artistes who work with electronic production methods, his use of guitar to create this music is to be noticed. “I developed different techniques of playing as well as a certain setup which makes it possible to explore noise and influences from electronic music while the production of the sounds always stays fairly analogue.

This also stems from my wider interest in sound as a kinetic entity,” says the 30-year-old. His soundart installations have also developed from an interpolation of his musical work and aesthetics with an interest in specific concepts (such as Ludwig Wittgenstein’s language game theory) and they have been showcased in places including USA and Hong Kong.

His performance will be held at Forplay, Kochi on November 12 from 7.30 pm onwards.