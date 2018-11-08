Thiruvananthapuram to host All Kerala Inter School Basketball Tourney

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sainik School Kazhakootam will host the tenth Captain R Harshan Memorial All Kerala Inter School Basket Ball Tournament from November 13 to 16. Twelve teams from various schools of the state including the host will participate in the event.

Colonel Rawat, principal, Sainik School, will inaugurate the tournament which is being organised to rekindle the memory of Captain R Harshan, an alumnus of the school and recipient of the Ashoka Chakra.

He joined the school in 1990 and later become school cadet captain. He won the coveted Best All Round Cadet Trophy in 1997. He passed out from the NDA and was commissioned into the elite Red Devil unit of the Indian Army in 2002. While in the Army, he earned ‘Parachute Wings’ and ‘Maroon Beret’, the hallmarks of Special Forces Commando.

Harshan, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, died fighting terrorists in Kupwara.

The nation honoured him with the Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime gallantry award, posthumously on January 26, 2008.

This year, the event acquires greater significance as it coincides with the golden jubilee year of the Old Boys Association (OBA). The tournament in his honour is held every year by the school and the OBA.