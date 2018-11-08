Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum: District panchayat to modify Jalasree project

With the implementation of the new project, the local body aims to recharge wells in the district. 

Published: 08th November 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

The district panchayat is all set to modify its highly successful ‘Jalasree’ project. Going one step further, the local body will revise the scheme with the involvement of individuals rather than schools.  With the implementation of the new project, the local body aims to recharge wells in the district. The mission is part of extending the activities of Jalasree, the district panchayat’s drinking water distribution scheme. Last year, the project mainly focused on recharging wells in schools. 

This year, Jalasree will be a combined project funded by the district and grama panchayats. The 2018-2019 project will also focus on individual beneficiaries.“According to 2017-2018 project, we have put forward a proposal to schools in order to collect the rainwater from school buildings,” Subash V, district panchayat secretary, told Express. 

“We kept the proposal in front of around 880 schools in the districts. Even after conducting frequent meetings with school authorities explaining the project and its benefits, only 254 schools came forward to sign an agreement. As of now, the project has been implemented only in 46 schools and the work to implement this in the rest of the schools is in progress,” he said.

As per the panchayat’s norm, a committee assigned by the school is responsible to complete the project and the fund will be provided only after the completion of work.  “We cannot provide an advance amount before finishing the work because of which many schools were not willing to get into an agreement with us,” said Subash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jalasreee recharge wells

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp