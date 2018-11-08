Two men held in Trivandrum with 10 kg of hashish oil worth Rs 20 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major drug haul, the city shadow police seized 10 kilograms of hashish oil worth Rs 20 crore from a car at Kowdiar on Wednesday. Two youths have been arrested in connection with the seizure. The arrested are Sunny, 39, and Saibu Thankachan, 27, hailing from Rajakkad, Idukki. According to the police, the accused landed in the police net at Golf Links Road when they were transporting the contraband to the airport in a white Swift car. The police said they are only carriers and the substance was about to be transported to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

According to P Prakash, city police commissioner, hashish oil has a huge demand in Sri Lanka and the Maldives and hence the peddlers used to transport the substance to these countries through air and sea from Thiruvananthapuram.

“Thiruvananthapuram has become a major transit point for drug smuggling as the drug mafia can easily transport it to Sri Lanka and the Maldives from through air and sea. A detailed investigation is on to find the source of the substances,” Prakash told reporters.

The accused concealed the contraband in packed bottles of Horlicks and other food items to evade suspicion. A few months ago, three Maldivian natives were arrested for possessing 17 kilograms of hashish oil. The key accused Sunny is accused in a murder case and he was out on bail.