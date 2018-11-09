Trivandrum: Commission orders inquiry into Kripa theatre incident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered an investigation into the alleged misbehaviour of the staff of a movie theatre towards a family when they arrived to watch a movie. The order was issued by the Commission Chairman Justice Antony Dominic.

The commission has ordered the secretary of the city corporation and Cantonment assistant police commissioner to furnish a report within a month. The investigation has been ordered on the basis of a complaint filed by human rights activist Ragam Rahim.

According to the complaint, the staff of the theatre misbehaved with the family after a packet of popcorn was discovered in their bag, following which the staff denied the family entry into the theatre. Even after the family later discarded the popcorn packet, the staff insisted on checking the bag. The complainant alleges that the family was humiliated in front of other moviegoers and that action be taken against such untoward practices by the staff of movie theatres.

The complainant has also asked the Commission to look into the matter of theatres overcharging the moviegoers for food items sold in the theatres. The alleged incident occurred at Kripa theatre in the city.