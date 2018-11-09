Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum: Commission orders inquiry into Kripa theatre incident

The State Human Rights Commission has ordered an investigation into the alleged misbehaviour of the staff of a movie theatre towards a family when they arrived to watch a movie.

Published: 09th November 2018 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered an investigation into the alleged misbehaviour of the staff of a movie theatre towards a family when they arrived to watch a movie. The order was issued by the Commission Chairman Justice Antony Dominic.

The commission has ordered the secretary of the city corporation and Cantonment assistant police commissioner to furnish a report within a month. The investigation has been ordered on the basis of a complaint filed by human rights activist Ragam Rahim. 

According to the complaint, the staff of the theatre misbehaved with the family after a packet of popcorn was discovered in their bag, following which the staff denied the family entry into the theatre. Even after the family later discarded the popcorn packet, the staff insisted on checking the bag. The complainant alleges that the family was humiliated in front of other moviegoers and that action be taken against such untoward practices by the staff of movie theatres.

The complainant has also asked the Commission to look into the matter of theatres overcharging the moviegoers for food items sold in the theatres. The alleged incident occurred at Kripa theatre in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
t Kripa theatre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp