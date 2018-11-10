Gold worth Rs 1.13 crore seized at airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gold bars and biscuits weighing 3.57 kilograms was seized from a passenger at the international airport here on Friday. The officers of Air Customs Intelligence Unit, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, seized the items worth 1.13 crore and detained the passenger, Abdul Kalam, a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the Customs, the contraband was recovered from the pocket behind the seat of Air India Express Flight No IX 540 that came from Dubai early morning.

Krishnenthu Raja Mintoo, Deputy Commissioner, led the team consisting of Bindu, Superintendent, Sanjiv Thomas, Superintendent, Joseph, Inspector, Ziyad, Inspector. Three months ago, the Customs seized gold worth 1.6 crore from a passenger who came on a Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram flight.