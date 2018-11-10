International Film Festival of Kerala: Online delegate registration begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The online delegate registration for the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) began on Friday. The first delegate to register online was the Chief Minister himself as he handed over the delegate fee of `2,000 to Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan during an event at CM’s Chamber. The second to register was Balan as he handed over the fee to Chalachitra Akademi chairman Kamal.

According to the organisers, categories including general, cinema-TV professionals and film society workers will have to register simultaneously and no free passes under any category will be issued this time.

While the delegate fee has been fixed as 2,000, for students it will be 1,000.The festival will be held from December 7.