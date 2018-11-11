Congress to hold Renaissance meet tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress will conduct a renaissance meet on November 12. The meet which will be held at all district headquarters and will be inaugurated by senior party leaders.In Thiruvananthapuram, the meet will be inaugurated near the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple premises by the Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, which will be presided over by the KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.

The programme at Kollam and Alappuzha will be inaugurated by senior state Congress leaders led by former KPCC chiefs C V Padmarajan and Thennala Balakrishna Pillai respectively.The district-wise inauguration of the Renaissance Meet is as follows: AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy at Kottayam; former MP N Peethambara Kurup at Pathanamthitta; UDF convenor Benny Behanan at Kochi; former deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, P C Kurien, at Idukki; AICC general secretary K C Venugopal at Thrissur; former member of parliament V S Vijayaraghavan at Palakkad; former minister and senior leader Aryadan Mohammed at Malappuram; Congress Working Committee member P C Chacko at Kozhikode; K C Abu at Wayanad; member of parliament M K Raghavan at Kannur; senior leader K P Kunhikkanan at Kasargod.