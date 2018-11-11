Mahabharata discourse by a Communist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital will witness a rare intellectually spiritual treat on Sunday with senior Communist Mullakkara Ratnakaran embarking on a seven-day spiritual discourse on the epic ‘Mahabharata’.

Being organised as part of the ongoing 111-day long Soorya festival, the first phase of the spiritual discourse will be from this Sunday to November 20 at the Thycadu Ganesham auditorium at 6.45 pm. Each day, one particular character from the Mahabharata will be introduced.

The humane element in the epic is what brought him to the discourse, says the Chadayamangalam MLA.

The human element in the epic is most significant. The innate behaviour of the human being remains the same throughout ages. In fact, Vyasan has brought out such innate and underlying characteristics in human beings. It will be portrayed through seven characters - Sathyavathi, Bheeshmar, Karnan, Yudhishthira, Panchali, Sree Krishnan and Hidumbi - for seven days.

These characters represent each bhava of human beings, says the senior CPI leader, who was former agriculture minister in the VS government.“Each human being has such an innate characteristic. They always try to overcome it but have their own limitations in doing so. I have chosen the seven characters who can represent each of these bhavas in individuals. About Sree Krishna, I’ll only be touching upon his character in ‘Mahabharata.’

“In the case of Karnan, we could say that he got trapped in the existing system. Similarly, through one character, we are portraying much more - When we mention about Yudhishtiran, we are touching upon all the Pandavas. Similarly, you cannot talk about Karnan without mentioning Duryodhanan,” he says.

After the seven-day discourse, N Gopalakrishnan will speak on Ramayana for the next three days.