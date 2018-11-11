Temple Entry Proclamation had larger social, secular aspects: Dr George Onakkoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The temple entry proclamation was not confined to a temple subject but had larger social and secular aspects, opined writer Dr George Onakkoor. “Today we are witnessing a complete disregard to the renaissance values. Humanity, especially secular forces above casteist and religious thinking, should unite,” he said referring to the protests against lifting the age bar for women devotees at Sabarimala.

Onakkoor was speaking at a collective of personalities from the cultural sector at the VJT Hall here on Saturday. The programme was organised as part of the 82nd anniversary of the Temple Entry Proclamation.

Writer Perumbadavam Sreedharan said the protests were isolated voices. “Once Kerala’s history was full of myths. Now we see a repeat of them. Actually, we should learn the state’s history from the Dalavakkulam incident at Vaikom and the like. People should engage more in ideological debates,” he said. Planning Board member K Raviraman called for a New Kerala Literacy.

“There are gaps in the literacy which we achieved. Renaissance modernism is incomplete in our state as in Europe. We have a hope to regain it. When the mob gains supremacy, moral values would be lost. In today’s world, moral power should be with the Constitution,” he said.

Pirappancode Murali said the SC order would reform society. “People should come forward for a new temple entry. Will the protectors of beliefs bring back human sacrifice or the infamous mulakkaram? he asked.

Gandhiji had said that human freedom and freedom of expression are more important than rituals and beliefs. Cinema artist Bhagyalakshi said a minority was creating issues over the SC verdict. It would end when the majority enters the scene, she said.

Chief Minister’s scientific advisor M C Dathan said that superstitions have to go either today or tomorrow. Law Reforms Commission member Sasidharan Nair said that the Supreme Court has issued a second temple entry proclamation. “The SC is saying about basic human rights,” he said.