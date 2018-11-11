Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Temple Entry Proclamation had larger social, secular aspects: Dr George Onakkoor

The temple entry proclamation was not confined to a temple subject but had larger social and secular aspects, opined writer Dr George Onakkoor.

Published: 11th November 2018 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Meeting of cultural personalities as part of the 82nd anniversary of the temple entry proclamation at VJT Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The temple entry proclamation was not confined to a temple subject but had larger social and secular aspects, opined writer Dr George Onakkoor. “Today we are witnessing a complete disregard to the renaissance values. Humanity, especially secular forces above casteist and religious thinking, should unite,” he said referring to the protests against lifting the age bar for women devotees at Sabarimala.

Onakkoor was speaking at a collective of personalities from the cultural sector at the VJT Hall here on Saturday. The programme was organised as part of the 82nd anniversary of the Temple Entry Proclamation.

Writer Perumbadavam Sreedharan said the protests were isolated voices. “Once Kerala’s history was full of myths. Now we see a repeat of them. Actually, we should learn the state’s history from the Dalavakkulam incident at Vaikom and the like. People should engage more in ideological debates,” he said. Planning Board member K Raviraman called for a New Kerala Literacy.

“There are gaps in the literacy which we achieved. Renaissance modernism is incomplete in our state as in Europe. We have a hope to regain it. When the mob gains supremacy, moral values would be lost. In today’s world, moral power should be with the Constitution,” he said.

Pirappancode Murali said the SC order would reform society. “People should come forward for a new temple entry. Will the protectors of beliefs bring back human sacrifice or the infamous mulakkaram? he asked.

Gandhiji had said that human freedom and freedom of expression are more important than rituals and beliefs. Cinema artist Bhagyalakshi said a minority was creating issues over the SC verdict. It would end when the majority enters the scene, she said.

Chief Minister’s scientific advisor M C Dathan said that superstitions have to go either today or tomorrow. Law Reforms Commission member Sasidharan Nair said that the Supreme Court has issued a second temple entry proclamation. “The SC is saying about basic human rights,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr George Onakkoor Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp