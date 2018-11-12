In safe hands: Foot over-bridge to be constructed to ensure women safety

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation, which has mooted the ‘she-corridor’ project for the city, is now planning to set up a foot over-bridge at the Government College for Women to ensure women safety. The foot over-bridge will be constructed on the similar lines to the one constructed at Cotton Hills School at Women’s College junction.

“Once the over-bridge at the Govt College becomes a reality, we can bring it under the she-corridor project,” said Rakhi Ravikumar, Deputy Mayor. As per the plan, the walkways will have seating facilities, CCTV cameras, FM radio, she-toilets, breastfeeding areas and napkin vending machines. As a tribute to the valuable contributions made by women in various fields including politics, arts, cinema and social movements, the walls of the she-corridor will spot images of women and historical scriptures.

“The project aims to turn the capital a model women-friendly city, giving priority to women safety. Women should feel free and safe in our city. About Rs 2 crore has been set aside for the project and its construction is likely to begin soon,” said Rakhi.

The city corporation also plans to include CCTV cameras in the entire stretch of the walkway and also to install solar panels on the roof-top. Toilets, sanitary-vending machines, FM radio and seats will also be maintained.

“Around 60 paintings of those females who fought for women empowerment will be depicted on the walls. The walkway will also bear the wall paintings of our historical struggles,” said the deputy mayor.

The plan for the she-corridor is ready and is awaiting PWD’s sanction. As soon as we get their approval, the corporation can begin the construction work of the project, said officials.

Rising crimes

According to the State Crime Records Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram district has witnessed a total of 861 crime cases against women, including 135 rapes, this year (up to June). Out of the total cases, 378 were molestation complaints, 16-eve teasing and 11 cases of kidnapping and abduction

She- corridor Facilities:

CCTV

FM radio

Napkin vending machine

Breastfeeding area

Solar Panel

She-toilet