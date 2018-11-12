Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

In safe hands: Foot over-bridge to be constructed to ensure women safety

The foot over-bridge will be constructed on the similar lines to the one constructed at Cotton Hills School at Women’s College junction.

Published: 12th November 2018 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation, which has mooted the ‘she-corridor’ project for the city, is now planning to set up a foot over-bridge at the Government College for Women to ensure women safety.  The foot over-bridge will be constructed on the similar lines to the one constructed at Cotton Hills School at Women’s College junction.

“Once the over-bridge at the Govt College becomes a reality, we can bring it under the she-corridor project,” said Rakhi Ravikumar, Deputy Mayor. As per the plan, the walkways will have seating facilities, CCTV cameras, FM radio, she-toilets, breastfeeding areas and napkin vending machines. As a tribute to the valuable contributions made by women in various fields including politics, arts, cinema and social movements, the walls of the she-corridor will spot images of women and historical scriptures.

“The project aims to turn the capital a model women-friendly city, giving priority to women safety. Women should feel free and safe in our city. About Rs 2 crore has been set aside for the project and its construction is likely to begin soon,” said Rakhi.

The city corporation also plans to include CCTV cameras in the entire stretch of the walkway and also to install solar panels on the roof-top. Toilets, sanitary-vending machines, FM radio and seats will also be maintained.

“Around 60 paintings of those females who fought for women empowerment will be depicted on the walls. The walkway will also bear the wall paintings of our historical struggles,” said the deputy mayor.
The plan for the she-corridor is ready and is awaiting PWD’s sanction. As soon as we get their approval, the corporation can begin the construction work of the project, said officials.

Rising crimes
According to the State Crime  Records Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram district has witnessed a total of 861 crime cases against women, including 135 rapes, this year (up to June). Out of the total cases, 378 were molestation complaints, 16-eve teasing and 11 cases of kidnapping and abduction

She- corridor Facilities:

CCTV
FM radio
Napkin vending machine
Breastfeeding area
Solar Panel
She-toilet

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women Safety She-corridor Women’s College junction Government College for Women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp