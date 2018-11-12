Indo-Russian themes to come alive in adult colouring book

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Some of the iconic symbols of Russia and India - from the Kremlin to the elephants of Thekkady - are set to become the subjects of an adult colouring book. Russian artist Alena Earath who has been settled in Kerala for the past 19 years, expects to complete the project in another two months.

Soon, you can colour your way through the Red Square, Kremlin, Birch trees, Matryoshka dolls, Samovar and such, and then you can just waltz into India with your colour pencils. It is a happy synthesis of everything Russian and Indian, and how can it not be, when Alena herself calls India her home.

The colouring book has been crafted solely for adults. “In the West, there is this concept of adult colouring books. It helps relieve stress. I have crafted this mainly for oncology patients and those fighting with depression. Also when you get home after work and wants to relax, this is the best way you can. All you need is a few colour pencils,” says Alena.

Last year, when India and Russia celebrated 70 years of friendship, Alena thought she must do something.

And the adult colouring books blending a little bit of Russia and India came to be. In fact, the book also chronicles her journey from Russia to India, without any personal references.

Interesting facts about the drawings will also be included in the book. “Unlike children’s colouring books, the adult colouring books are highly detailed. It is crafted as a mode to relax,” she says.The 60 page book will be released soon, Alena tells you.

Alena made Kerala her home post marriage to Manoj Earath, a Keralite doctor. A resident of Thrissur, Alena was here in the city for her art exhibition ‘RADUGA’ which featured an eclectic set of artworks she crafted over the past few years.

Her artistic exploits blend India and Russia.So you have the Matryoshka dolls (nesting dolls) bearing Indian myths and stories. The peasant woman in these nesting dolls has been replaced by Indian mythological characters and mural works.

“The idea struck me a few years ago. And then I bought home a few packs of plain nesting dolls from Russia and started painting the Indian mythological characters on them,” says Alena. Although she would concoct paintings while young, Alena never pursued art. It was gymnastics and sports that she invested herself in.And while at medical school, the little connection she had with art was while doing the medical illustrations. But all changed after her marriage. Once in Kerala, she got lured into art.

Consumed by an artistic passion, Alena bid goodbye to the career of a medical practitioner and chose the art route.

A self-taught artist, Alena experiments a lot and follows her heart while painting. She draws her inspiration from everything around her. So even the sights such as that of the Chinese fishing nets, fishermen pulling nets at Sankumugham, an ox, a ‘Pulikali’, ‘Theyyam’, Kanikonna, all become her subjects.The set of artworks were exhibited by her at the Russian Cultural Centre and concluded on Sunday.