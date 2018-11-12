Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Songs of unity: MBS Youth Choir to host songs in various Indian languages

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will release a report on the ‘Music for Eduaction’ programme.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five hundred school students will come together on Friday to sing songs in various Indian languages themed on national integration, communal harmony and ecological conservation.
The event is being organised by the MBS Youth Choir as part of its ‘Music for Education’ initiative funded by the state government. The music programme will be held at the Poojappura Maidan at 3 pm. Seventeen government schools in and around the city have been chosen for the music project.

MBS Youth Choir was started in 1988 in the memory of music composer M B Sreenivasan. For three decades, it has been imparting music education through choral singing.  Education Minister C Raveendranath will release a CD titled ‘Namukkorumichu Paadaam’ (Let’s sing together) on the occasion. The CD contains 12 songs and has been arranged by MBS Youth Choir with the aim of furthering the cause of education.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will release a report on the ‘Music for Eduaction’ programme. Social Justice secretary Biju Prabhakar will release a report on ‘Personality Development through Music.’ Mayor V K Prasanth, councillor B Vijayalakshmi, Mahila Samakhya Society director P E Usha, Director of Public Instruction K V Mohan Kumar will be present.

