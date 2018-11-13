Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cab owners can pay 10 years' road tax in parts

The taxi owners were in distress as earlier they need to pay in advance the tax for 15 years to get the taxi permit.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a relief to the motor cabs and tourist taxi owners of the state, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has issued an order allowing taxi owners, who have paid the five years’ tax, to pay their balance 10 years’ road tax in three installments.

The taxi owners were in distress as earlier they need to pay in advance the tax for 15 years to get the taxi permit.According to the High Court’s interim order in April, they were allowed to pay first tax for five year and then pay the 10-year-tax in one installment. As per the new order of dated October 29, vehicles which have been registered after April 2014 can now pay the balance 10 years’ tax in three installments. The first installment has to be paid by November 30, and the second and third installment should be paid by Jan 30, and March 30, 2019.  

The rate of tax goes up as the price of vehicles increases.According to the statement issued by the MVD, the additional tax amount will be 50 percent of two years tax amount, which is equivalent to one year’s tax and the interest will be about 15 percent of the total 10 years tax amount. The MVD will cancel the permit and will also initiate revenue recovery proceedings against those vehicle owners who will fail to pay the whole amount or the first installment before November 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) taxi owners Road Tax installments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp