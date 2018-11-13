Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

City-based group to organise mega event on law above customs

The city is all set to witness the mega event organised by ‘We, The People’ on Tuesday at the Central Stadium.

The campaign which is currently on in front of the Secretariat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city is all set to witness the mega event organised by ‘We, The People’ on Tuesday at the Central Stadium. The event aims to spread the idea that no custom is above the Constitution. After several heated discussion on social media platforms related to the Supreme Court verdict which allowed women - between the ages of 10 and 50 - entry to Sabarimala temple, people from several organisations led by ‘Humans’ initiated We The People to save the ideals of the Constitution.

According to the members of the campaign, the mega event will be similar to a carnival or a festival. The event will kickstart with ‘Oorali’ music band playing their masterpieces. The eight-member band follows a unique style which includes a creative mix of theatre, folk, reggae, blues, conversations and poetry that come together to create an indelible experience.

A constitutional oath, which reinforces secularism in India, will be recited among the people gathered. Magenta balloons will be lifted up in the air as an expression of freedom. “We are not releasing balloons in the air as it causes both environmental and health problems,” said Maitreyan, a human rights activist. The colour Magenta stands for universal harmony as they have selected the same for their campaign theme.
A day-long event will have theatre performances by APT theatre group, Gravity band, Manaveeyam folk songs and interactive sessions by famous personalities from the fields of culture and literature.

As a part of spreading awareness regarding the event, a book sale, painting and photo exhibition along with musical performances have been launched at the Secretariat compound. The poster exhibition ‘Amana’ based on ‘history and society’ will exhibit the work of artist T Murali.The campaign will conclude by 7 pm with people holding candlelight vigil to promote peace and happiness.

