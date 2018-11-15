A platform to put skills on display

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Apparels, handmade jewellery and home décor adorn the Assembly Hall at Government Women’s College where the three-day exhibition organised by the Department of Home Science of Government Women’s College is in progress. There are about 11 stalls featuring art and crafts, clothes and food made exclusively by women.

The first weaves from Chendamangalam handloom are one of the main attractions.

This expo is being conducted by the Women and Child Development Department with the support of the Planning Board and SaveTheLoom.org.

“This is our first weave after the floods which ravaged the entire handloom sector. Though we have not been able to revive the handloom completely, we are limping back to normalcy. The exhibition features handloom sarees, set mundu, shirt pieces and mundu, which range from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000,” said Venugopal, a weaver.

Besides the Chendamangalam handloom sarees, the cotton sarees from Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan are also on display.

Every women entrepreneur here is seen explaining their work to curious customers. Deepa B S, a handmade-jewellery designer, says, “I was always interested in making handmade jewellery. I had been selling my products through ‘I Craft’, a Whatsapp group. It has been more than six years now and I have displayed my products at exhibitions conducted at various venues.”

Just like Deepa, Nita Vijay Lerry also has an interesting collection of handmade jewellery on display.

Besides apparels and accessories, there was a stall of homemade delicacies which include muffins, cakes, cupcakes, pickles, cutlets and rolls. “ I love making cakes and snacks. This is how I started Halcyon’s Delight,” says Avelyn Moses.

Ruksana Farook, an architect who enjoys baking, says, “Red velvet and chocolate cakes are in great demand here. I am also serving cutlets and mutta sarka.”

There is also a stall of DIETPAQ which sells organic products like multi millet dosa mix, cane jaggery powder, ragi dosa mix and brown rice idiyappam podi.R S Lakshmi Gayathri and Sindhukumari Arun are two women entrepreneurs who gave up a teaching career to pursue their passion in art.

They have also been conducting classes in art and craft, fashion designing besides giving stitching classes. The other clothing brands from the city include Polka Dots and Bhavayami.

The three-day exhibition-cum-sale is being held in connection with the Home Science Department’s diamond jubilee celebration. An international seminar is also being held.